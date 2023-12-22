'RHOSLC' Star Lisa Barlow's Son Jack Hospitalized Amid Mission Trip in Colombia

Lisa Barlow has shared a distressing update with fans while eldest son Jack Barlow is in Colombia on his Mormon mission trip.

On Tuesday (December 19), the 49-year-old Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star took to Twitter to reveal that Jack, 19, is currently hospitalized amid his mission trip, adding that it’s “killing” her that she can’t be there by his side.

Keep reading to find out more…

“I miss Jack every day – he has been in the hospital for 3 days and it’s killing me not being there ♥️♥️” Lisa tweeted.

When a follower asked why Jack‘s in the hospital, Lisa responded, “They are figuring it out.”

Since Tuesday, Lisa hasn’t shared any updates on Jack‘s condition.

Lisa shares Jack and 12-year-old son Henry with husband John Barlow.

In the most current season of RHOSLC, viewers have watched Lisa learned to accept that Jack decided to postpone going to college so that he could go on a two-year mission to Colombia.

While Lisa has been very open about missing Jack, she did share with fans that he has been “loving” his time in South America.

If you missed it, Andy Cohen recently shut down two rumors about the upcoming RHOSLC reunion.

New episodes of The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City air on Tuesday nights at 8pm ET on Bravo.