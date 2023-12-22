Top Stories
Robert Pattinson &amp; Suki Waterhouse are Engaged &amp; 'Want to Be Married,' According to Sources

Robert Pattinson & Suki Waterhouse are Engaged & 'Want to Be Married,' According to Sources

Taylor Swift's BFF Keleigh Teller Reveals Truth About THAT Ring, Throws Dig at DeuxMoi

Taylor Swift's BFF Keleigh Teller Reveals Truth About THAT Ring, Throws Dig at DeuxMoi

Source Reveals Rumored Reason Why Mariah Carey &amp; Bryan Tanaka Split

Source Reveals Rumored Reason Why Mariah Carey & Bryan Tanaka Split

Fri, 22 December 2023 at 12:45 pm

Selena Gomez Reveals Goals for 'Healthy' Relationship in Interview Before Going Public With Benny Blanco Romance

Selena Gomez Reveals Goals for 'Healthy' Relationship in Interview Before Going Public With Benny Blanco Romance

Selena Gomez opened up about what she’s looking for in a relationship in an interview that was conducted before she went public with her romance with producer and collaborator Benny Blanco.

The 31-year-old “Vulnerable” pop star casually revealed that she was in a relationship while interacting with her fans on Instagram earlier this month. She and Benny have been dating for six months.

However, in an interview with Vogue Mexico y Latinoamerica, Selena opted out of discussing her current relationship specifically. Instead, she revealed some of the qualities that she feels are necessary for a “healthy” partnership.

Keep reading to find out more…

Selena stressed the importance of a “special connection” with a partner, according to a translation of the interview provided by Billboard.

That connection “allows for self-respect and holds space for the feelings of others.”

“Honestly, I have to start being attracted to the right kind of people, because it’s a bit of both,” Selena explained. “It’s very hard to find someone who can listen to you and care about you, but I know when it happens it will be great and you will want it to be healthy.”

Since going public with Benny, Selena has shared a steamy pic of them kissing. She also revealed a cute way that she is paying tribute to the celebrated musician.

If you missed it, Selena also hinted at the sound and theme of her upcoming album in the interview.

Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty
Posted to: Benny Blanco, Selena Gomez