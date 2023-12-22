Selena Gomez Reveals Goals for 'Healthy' Relationship in Interview Before Going Public With Benny Blanco Romance

Selena Gomez opened up about what she’s looking for in a relationship in an interview that was conducted before she went public with her romance with producer and collaborator Benny Blanco.

The 31-year-old “Vulnerable” pop star casually revealed that she was in a relationship while interacting with her fans on Instagram earlier this month. She and Benny have been dating for six months.

However, in an interview with Vogue Mexico y Latinoamerica, Selena opted out of discussing her current relationship specifically. Instead, she revealed some of the qualities that she feels are necessary for a “healthy” partnership.

Selena stressed the importance of a “special connection” with a partner, according to a translation of the interview provided by Billboard.

That connection “allows for self-respect and holds space for the feelings of others.”

“Honestly, I have to start being attracted to the right kind of people, because it’s a bit of both,” Selena explained. “It’s very hard to find someone who can listen to you and care about you, but I know when it happens it will be great and you will want it to be healthy.”

Since going public with Benny, Selena has shared a steamy pic of them kissing. She also revealed a cute way that she is paying tribute to the celebrated musician.

If you missed it, Selena also hinted at the sound and theme of her upcoming album in the interview.