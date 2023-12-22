Shailene Woodley Sends Cheeky Message to Her Exes!

Shailene Woodley is calling out her exes!

The 32-year-old actress has a number of high-profile ex-boyfriends, including NFL player Aaron Rodgers, rugby player Ben Volavola, and musician Nahko Bear.

During an interview with British Vogue, Shailene shared a message for her former lovers.

Keep reading to find out more…

“I got my first Christmas present, already. It’s a coupon book from a friend of mine. I guess they’re vouchers that you can leave for people when you want something,” she said. “This is my favorite, one closing the argument and never being reminded of the argument again.”

Shailene then looked at the camera and quipped, “To all of my exes.”

The Divergent star generally keeps her love life out of the spotlight. Shailene was notably engaged to Aaron in 2021 before they split in early 2022.

If you didn’t know, Shailene has recently been promoting her new movie Ferrari. Watch the trailer!

Watch Shailene Woodley’s full British Vogue interview here…