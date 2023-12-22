Sydney Sweeney Hits Back at Claims She Was Objectified in Rolling Stones Music Video

Sydney Sweeney is responding to critics of her role in a recent Rolling Stones music video.

The 26-year-old Euphoria actress appeared in the Rolling Stones’ music video for their song “Angry.” In the video, Sydney can be seen riding in the back of a convertible and striking various poses.

Some have claimed that Sydney was sexually objectified in the video, and the star has now addressed the matter.

“I felt hot. I picked my own outfit out of racks and racks of clothes. I felt so good in it,” Sydney told Glamour UK.

She continued, “One of the questions I get is, ‘Are you a feminist?’ I find empowerment through embracing the body that I have. That’s sexy and strong, and I don’t think there’s anything wrong with it. I’m in a Rolling Stones video. How cool and iconic is that? I felt so good. All the moves, everything I was doing was all freestyle. I mean, who else gets to roll around on the top of a convertible driving down Sunset Boulevard with police escorts? It’s the cool things in this career that I had no idea I’d get to do.”

