Top Stories
Leighton Meester Talks to Husband Adam Brody About Motherhood, Concerns About Costarring in 'River Wild' &amp; More

Leighton Meester Talks to Husband Adam Brody About Motherhood, Concerns About Costarring in 'River Wild' & More

'Scream 7' Director Christopher Landon Quits Movie After Melissa Barrera's Controversial Firing

'Scream 7' Director Christopher Landon Quits Movie After Melissa Barrera's Controversial Firing

Sat, 23 December 2023 at 9:07 pm

King Charles Cracked Joke About His 'Sausage Fingers' During Coronation Rehearsal

King Charles Cracked Joke About His 'Sausage Fingers' During Coronation Rehearsal

King Charles is letting everyone know he’s in on the joke!

In a clip for BBC’s new royal documentary, the 75-year-old King of England cracked a joke about his viral “sausage fingers” to son Prince William.

Keep reading to find out more…

During rehearsal for his coronation, the 41-year-old Prince of Wales helped King Charles close a small clasp on his robe.

“On the day, that’s not going to go in,” Prince William told his dad.

King Charles then replied with a big smile on his face, “No, you haven’t got sausage fingers like mine.”

For years, the public has poked fun about King Charles‘ fingers, but now it at least seems like he’s OK with all of the jokes.

If you missed it, one celeb joked about having to go through “monarchy bootcamp” before meeting King Charles.
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty Images
Posted to: King Charles