King Charles Cracked Joke About His 'Sausage Fingers' During Coronation Rehearsal

King Charles is letting everyone know he’s in on the joke!

In a clip for BBC’s new royal documentary, the 75-year-old King of England cracked a joke about his viral “sausage fingers” to son Prince William.

During rehearsal for his coronation, the 41-year-old Prince of Wales helped King Charles close a small clasp on his robe.

“On the day, that’s not going to go in,” Prince William told his dad.

King Charles then replied with a big smile on his face, “No, you haven’t got sausage fingers like mine.”

For years, the public has poked fun about King Charles‘ fingers, but now it at least seems like he’s OK with all of the jokes.

