Kyle Richards Arrives in Aspen to Spend Holidays with Estranged Husband Mauricio Umansky & Family

Kyle Richards is landed in Aspen.

After spending several days in Mexico with BFF Faye Resnick, the 54-year-old Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star arrived in snowy Colorado to spend the holidays with her family.

On Saturday (December 23), Kyle took to her Instagram Story to share a video of herself carrying a can of bear mace as she took one of her dogs for a walk.

Even though Kyle just landed in Aspen, her estranged husband Mauricio Umansky has been there for several days now.

Earlier this week, Mauricio, 53, went shirtless as he partied it up with Brazilian singer Anitta at a mutual friend’s birthday party.

He was also seen stepping out for dinner with this influencer, and a source recently shared some insight into the nature of their relationship.