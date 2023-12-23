Lance Bass Explains Why He Canceled All His Christmas Plans

Christmas is going to be very different for Lance Bass and his family this year.

In a new interview, the 44-year-old *NSYNC member explained why he recently had to cancel all of his family’s Christmas plans.

“We just canceled most of our holiday plans,” Lance shared with People. “We always go to the East Coast for the holidays, but because of work we pretty much had to cancel everything. So we’re staying in Los Angeles. Which is less stressful, and will be nice.”

Lance then shared what he and husband Michael Turchin will be doing with their 2-year-old twins Alexander and Violet instead.

“We’re taking them to Disney Land on Christmas,” Lance shared. “It will be their first Disney experience. I always said not until after they’re 3, but since we got stuck here, I was like, OK, we need to do something special!”

Lance also noted that theme parks and toddlers will make for an interesting mixing, saying with a laugh, “We’ll see how long we all last!”

