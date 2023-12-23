Laura Lynch, Founding Member of The Chicks, Dies at 65 in Car Crash

Laura Lynch, one of the founding members of the country music band The Chicks (formerly Dixie Chicks), has sadly passed away at the age of 65.

The upright bass player died in a car crash on Friday in West Texas. CBS News confirmed the sad news with her cousin.

In the aftermath, The Chicks took to social media to pay tribute to Laura.

“We are shocked and saddened to learn of the passing of Laura Lynch, a founding member of The Chicks,” current band members Emily Strayer, Martie Maguire and Natalie Maines wrote on Instagram alongside a vintage video of the group performing. “We hold a special place in our hearts for the time we spent playing music, laughing and traveling together.”

They continued, writing, “Laura was a bright light…her infectious energy and humor gave a spark to the early days of our band. Laura had a gift for design, a love of all things Texas and was instrumental in the early success of the band. Her undeniable talents helped propel us beyond busking on street corners to stages all across Texas and the mid-West.”

Laura founded the group with Emily, Martie and Robin Lynn Macy before parting ways in 1995.

Our thoughts go out to everyone who knew and loved Laura at this difficult time. RIP.