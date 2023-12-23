Top Stories
Scarlett Johansson &amp; Colin Jost Host Star-Studded Christmas Party - Guests Included Three Newlywed Couples, 'SNL' Alums, &amp; More!

Scarlett Johansson & Colin Jost Host Star-Studded Christmas Party - Guests Included Three Newlywed Couples, 'SNL' Alums, & More!

5 Most Shocking Moments in 'Saltburn' Movie, Plus How They're Written in the Script (Spoilers!)

5 Most Shocking Moments in 'Saltburn' Movie, Plus How They're Written in the Script (Spoilers!)

Shailene Woodley Talks 'Big Little Lies' Season 3, Reveals What She'd Want for Her Character

Shailene Woodley Talks 'Big Little Lies' Season 3, Reveals What She'd Want for Her Character

Gigi Hadid &amp; Bradley Cooper Are 'Getting More &amp; More Serious,' Source Provides Details On Relationship

Gigi Hadid & Bradley Cooper Are 'Getting More & More Serious,' Source Provides Details On Relationship

Sat, 23 December 2023 at 2:46 am

Mariah Carey Stuns in Aspen Following Rumored Breakup With Bryan Tanaka

Mariah Carey Stuns in Aspen Following Rumored Breakup With Bryan Tanaka

Mariah Carey is stepping out in the winter weather!

The 54-year-old singer briefly posed for photos outside of the Dior store on Friday (December 22) in Aspen, Colo.

Mariah donned a gorgeous black fur jacket with shiny black pants and black boots. She also wore a black beanie and sunglasses to complete her look.

If you didn’t see, Mariah was spotted out shopping in Aspen earlier this week, and we have the photos!

The sightings of the “All I Want For Christmas Is You” songstress follow rumors of a split from her boyfriend of seven years, Bryan Tanaka.

If you missed it, a source revealed the rumored reason behind Mariah Carey and Bryan Tanaka‘s breakup!

Browse through the gallery for more photos of Mariah Carey out and about in Aspen…
Just Jared on Facebook
mariah carey dior store aspen01
mariah carey dior store aspen02
mariah carey dior store aspen03
mariah carey dior store aspen04
mariah carey dior store aspen05
mariah carey dior store aspen06
mariah carey dior store aspen07
mariah carey dior store aspen08

Photos: Getty Images
Posted to: Mariah Carey