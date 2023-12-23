Mariah Carey Stuns in Aspen Following Rumored Breakup With Bryan Tanaka

Mariah Carey is stepping out in the winter weather!

The 54-year-old singer briefly posed for photos outside of the Dior store on Friday (December 22) in Aspen, Colo.

Mariah donned a gorgeous black fur jacket with shiny black pants and black boots. She also wore a black beanie and sunglasses to complete her look.

If you didn’t see, Mariah was spotted out shopping in Aspen earlier this week, and we have the photos!

The sightings of the “All I Want For Christmas Is You” songstress follow rumors of a split from her boyfriend of seven years, Bryan Tanaka.

If you missed it, a source revealed the rumored reason behind Mariah Carey and Bryan Tanaka‘s breakup!

Browse through the gallery for more photos of Mariah Carey out and about in Aspen…