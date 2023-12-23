'Scream 7' Director Christopher Landon Quits Movie After Melissa Barrera's Controversial Firing

Scream 7 has officially lost director Christopher Landon.

The co-writer and director of We Have a Ghost took to social media on Saturday (December 23) to reveal that he had stepped back from the opportunity to direct the seventh installment in the iconic horror franchise.

The decision comes after it was revealed that franchise star Melissa Barrera had been fired by the movie’s studio after making pro-Palestine comments amid the ongoing conflict with Israel.

Read Christopher Landon’s statement about exiting the project…

“I guess now is as good a time as any to announce I formally exited Scream 7 weeks ago,” Christopher wrote to his followers on X (formerly Twitter). “This will disappoint some and delight others. It was a dream job that turned into a nightmare. And my heart did break for everyone involved. Everyone.

He continued, writing, “But it’s time to move on. I have nothing more to add to the conversation other than I hope Wes’ legacy thrives and lifts above the din of a divided world. What he and Kevin created is something amazing and I was honored to have even the briefest moment basking in their glow.”

Christopher reacted to the news of Melissa being fired in late November. He made it clear that it was not his decision.

Since Melissa was fired, we also learned that Jenna Ortega would not be returning for the seventh movie, which was supposed to premiere in late 2024.

If you missed it, a recent report revealed that there have been discussions about bringing back certain stars from the franchise’s history to fill the hole left by Jenna and Melissa. Two big names were mentioned.

