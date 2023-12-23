Timothee Chalamet Reveals the 'Gold' He Received to Prepare for Bob Dylan Biopic & If He's Met the Singer

Timothee Chalamet received the ultimate gift when he was cast to play Bob Dylan in a forthcoming biopic.

The 27-year-old actor landed the starring role in A Complete Unknown, and he is even singing Bob‘s songs himself in the movie.

During a recent interview with MTV, Timothee revealed that the musician’s manager Jeff Rosen gave him something that has helped him prepare for the role.

He also revealed if he had met Bob yet and where he stands with recording songs for the movie.

“My most played artist this year might have been Bob Dylan. Not to be on cue,” Timothee joked when asked about his listening habits. He’s not listening to the same music as most fans, though.

“This might earn the ire and wrath of a lot of Bob fans, rightfully,” he said, “but [Jeff] sent me like a 12-hour playlist of unreleased Bob stuff from like 1959 to ’64.”

He continued, explaining, “A lot of it is online, like the Minnesota Tapes and really, really early stuff. But some of it I can’t find online. I feel like I’m holding onto gold or something.”

Timothee added that he only has two or three songs to record for the movie still. And no, Bob has not heard any of his music yet. In fact, the pair has not even met.

“There’s some rumor that he would come and listen to the music, but you know… I would love to meet him now, but my feeling for the last four years has been, you know, god forbid I met him and he was like, ‘No.’ Look at all this hard work down the drain,” the actor said.

