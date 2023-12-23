Tom Brady & Gisele Bundchen Mourn Death of Beloved Family Dog Lua

Gisele Bundchen and Tom Brady are mourning a loss.

On Saturday (December 23), the 43-year-old supermodel and the 46-year-old retired quarterback both took to Instagram to announce that their beloved family dog Lua had sadly passed away.

“Our little Lulu, our guardian angel is gone to heaven. She will forever live in our hearts. We already miss her sooooo much! #unconditionallove RIPLua 💔” Gisele wrote along with several photos of Lua.

On his Instagram Story, Tom shared a photo of daughter Vivian, 11, and son Benjamin, 14, cuddling Lua, while writing, “We love you Lua RIP.”

He then followed up with a solo photos of Lua and wrote, “Forever in our hearts,” along with, “Always the sweetest and cutest.”

Our thoughts are with Tom, Gisele, and their family during this difficult time.