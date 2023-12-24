20 of the Youngest Hosts in 'Saturday Night Live' History (& The Show's Youngest Host Was Only 7-Years-Old!)

Some of the biggest stars in the world have hosted Saturday Night Live over the years!

Over the NBC sketch comedy show’s 49 seasons, the show has been hosted by actors, musicians, athletes, reality stars, and even one of the richest people in the world.

We are now taking a look back at the 20 youngest stars that have hosted SNL, and show’s youngest host ever was only 7-years-old!

Click through the gallery for the 20 of SNL’s youngest hosts…