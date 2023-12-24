Angel Carter Pays Tribute to Late Older Sister Bobbie Jean Carter

Angel Carter is saying goodbye to her older sister Bobbie Jean Carter.

The 36-year-old twin of the late Aaron Carter lost another sibling recently and shared a touching tribute to her sister after their mother shared she passed away right before Christmas.

Keep reading to see what she wrote…

“To my older sister Bobbie,” she wrote. “You had a great sense of humor, and a lively spirit. Growing up, I was your baby, and you were my best friend. Life wasn’t fair to you, that I know. Sometimes, it feels like you didn’t have a shot, no matter what.”

Angel also acknowledged the pain and trauma Bobbie Jean faced.

“Experiencing innocence instead of being burdened by trauma, pain, and suffering is incredibly important for children, particularly at such a young age. I know why Leslie, Aaron, and now you ended up in the circumstances that you did. I share that pain we experienced during our childhood and I’m sorry you didn’t have an opportunity for a better life.”

“We all need to break down barriers, reduce stigmas, and cultivate a society where seeking mental health support is met with understanding and encouragement. This starts with our children, and creating healthy conversation within the home.”

“The generational dysfunction stops now. Please visit @onoursleevesofficial to learn more about how you can get involved, and how to be there for your loved ones,” Angel concluded. “I love you BJ, you’re free now. 💔🕊️”

Bobbie Jean passed away on Saturday (December 23) and there is no cause of death at this time. She leaves behind a daughter.

Just over a year prior, Angel‘s twin brother Aaron Carter passed away.