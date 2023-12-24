'Aquaman 2' Opening Weekend Box Office Numbers Revealed & It's Not Great News for DC

The numbers are in for Aquaman 2.

The long-awaited Aquaman sequel hit theaters over the weekend, and the Christmas weekend box office haul is looking lighter than expected.

Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom is on course to have one of the lowest starts in the history of the DC Cinematic Universe with a projected four-day Christmas weekend gross of $40 million, including $28 million for the three days, via THR.

The Jason Momoa-led film has 36% Fresh rating from critics and a 79% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes, and a B CinemaScore from audiences.

In 2018, the first Aquaman movie brought in $67.9 million over the December 21-23 weekend. Through Christmas Day, its domestic tally was $105.4 million, going on to earn $335.1 million domestically and $1.15 billion globally, the best performance ever for a DCEU title.

