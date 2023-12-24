'Christmas Story' Star Peter Billingsley Reveals If He Thinks 'Die Hard' Is a Christmas Movie

Peter Billingsley is sharing his thoughts on the long-standing debate over the movie Die Hard!

The Bruce Willis-starring action film has long had a debate on whether it is a Christmas movie or not, and even the director of the film has settled it.

Recently, Peter, who starred as Ralphie in the iconic Christmas movie A Christmas Story, shared his thoughts on the debate.

“Can we have a healthy debate? Can we make the argument to you of why it’s a Christmas movie?” Peter asked Die Hard cinematographer Jan de Bont on a recent episode of his podcast, A Cinematic Christmas Journey.

Jan is a skeptic on the fact if it is a Christmas movie, but Peter held a strong argument, noting that the movie starts and ends with a Christmas song, and there are Santas everywhere.

Another reason Peter notes when Bruce‘s character John McClane “decorates the dead body and puts it into an elevator” as an “iconic ‘ho ho ho’ moment.”

“But I’ll leave you with this,” Peter adds. “Most importantly, I think it embodies the themes of Christmas of acceptance, forgiveness, love and family.”

“Okay, I’m sold,” Jan responds.

Back in 2020, Bruce reprised his Die Hard role for a car battery commercial.