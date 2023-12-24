Melissa Barerra Continues to Voice Support for Palestine After 'Scream 7' Firing

Melissa Barrera is continuing to voice her support from Palestine, following her firing from Scream 7 due to social media posts she made regarding the Israel-Palestine conflict.

The 33-year-old actress posted a message to her Instagram Sunday (December 24), just ahead of Christmas, speaking out about Palestine once again.

She shared cartoon of Santa on his sleigh passing by a cart carrying wrapped up bodies, along with a very pointed caption.

“I HOPE THIS CHRISTMAS FEELS… WEIRD,” she wrote.

“I HOPE YOU CAN’T IGNORE THE FACT THAT YOU’RE CELEBRATING THE BIRTH OF A CHILD WHO WAS PERSECUTED AND TARGETED AND HIS PARENTS FORCED TO FLEE TO EGYPT.”

“WHILE RIGHT NOW, MILLIONS OF PALESTINIANS FROM THAT EXACT PART OF THE WORLD ARE BEING PERSECUTED AND TARGETED AND FORCED TO FLEE THEIR HOMES WHILE THEY ARE INDISCIMINATELY AND RELENTLESSLY BOMBED,” she continued, adding “MERRY XMAS.”

The timing of her post comes just one day after the director of Scream 7 announced that he is also now no longer attached to the project.