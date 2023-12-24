'NCIS: Hawaii' Season 3 - 6 Cast Members Set to Return, 1 Star Will Be a Recurring Guest Star!

NCIS: Hawaii is heading back to our TVs in early 2024.

The CBS series first premiered back in September of 2021, and follows a fictional team of special agents from the Naval Criminal Investigative Service based in Hawaii.

The show is a spin-off of the popular NCIS series, and the fourth series overall in the NCIS franchise.

As of February 2023, the series was renewed for a third season. And now, we know that CBS is premiering Season 3 on Monday, February 12, 2024. See the full TV schedule!

We also know who is likely returning this season, and one guest star.

Find out who is expected to return for NCIS: Hawaii Season 3…