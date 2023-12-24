Simone Biles Seemingly Responds to Backlash Over Husband's Comments About Their Relationship

Simone Biles appears to be tired of heated reactions to her husband’s controversial comments about her in a recent interview.

The four-time Olympic gold medalist married NFL player Jonathan Owens in April.

During an appearance on The Pivot podcast, hosted by Ryan Clark, Fred Taylor, and Channing Crowder, Jonathan said that he was the “catch” in his relationship with Simone and that he didn’t know who the legendary gymnast was before she messaged him on a dating app.

Jonathan‘s comments sparked tons of online criticism, with many claiming that the Green Bay Packers player was attempting to “humble” her and downplay her accomplishments.

Keep reading to find out more…

On Saturday (December 23), Simone took to social media, appearing to defend her husband from the backlash.

“Are y’all done yet?” she wrote on X alongside a meme of a disgruntled child scratching their head.

She shared the same post on her Instagram Story.

A day earlier, Simone and Jonathan expressed their support for each other after his interview went viral.

“Unbothered 😂❤️ Just know we locked in over here 🤞🏽,” Jonathan captioned a photo of the two of them.

Simone commented on the post, “🤞🏾💋 for life.”

If you missed it, Simone Biles recently addressed pregnancy rumors.