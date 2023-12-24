Top Stories
Sophie Turner &amp; Joe Jonas' Family Christmas Plans Revealed in First Holiday Since Divorce

Sophie Turner & Joe Jonas' Family Christmas Plans Revealed in First Holiday Since Divorce

The Top 10 Best Christmas Movies of All Time, Ranked From Lowest to Highest Rotten Tomatoes Score

The Top 10 Best Christmas Movies of All Time, Ranked From Lowest to Highest Rotten Tomatoes Score

Sun, 24 December 2023 at 5:00 pm

Who Is Mac Jones Dating? Get to Know Girlfriend Sophie Scott

Continue Here »

Who Is Mac Jones Dating? Get to Know Girlfriend Sophie Scott

Mac Jones has somebody special in his life.

The 25-year-old New England Patriots quarterback doesn’t just have the love of his many fans: he’s also got a girlfriend since his college days, Sophie Scott.

The player first became a starting quarterback at Alabama University in 2021 during the national title bid, and he moved to Boston together with his girlfriend after being drafted by the New England Patriots two years later.

Click through to find out more about Sophie Scott…

Continue Here »

Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty
Posted to: Dating History, Football, Mac Jones, nfl, Sophie Scott