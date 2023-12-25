Celie's Song 'I'm Here': Read Lyrics & Hear Fantasia Sing the 'Color Purple' Ballad Now!

The movie musical The Color Purple is now in theaters and you’ll be running to listen to “I’m Here” over and over after you see the film!

Fantasia Barrino, who plays Celie in the movie, belts out the 11 o’clock number at the end of the film.

This isn’t the first time that Fantasia has performed the role of Celie. She played the iconic character in the Broadway production of The Color Purple back in 2007 and now she’s back in the role nearly 16 years later.

The Color Purple, based on the classic novel by Alice Walker and the beloved Steven Spielberg movie, is a decades-spanning tale of one woman’s journey to independence. Celie faces many hardships in her life, but ultimately finds extraordinary strength and hope in the unbreakable bonds of sisterhood.

Head inside to listen to the song and to read the lyrics…

Listen to the song below and download it on iTunes.

Read the “I’m Here” lyrics below.