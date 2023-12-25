Is There a 'Ferrari' (2023) Movie End Credits Scene? Details Revealed

The new movie Ferrari, starring Adam Driver and Penelope Cruz, is now playing in theaters everywhere and Neon is hoping the film will get some traction during awards season.

Fans who are checking out the movie will likely want to know if they should stick around after the credits for an additional scene. Many movies these days, especially ones that are part of a franchise, will include extra footage at the end to tease future installments or to give audiences some bonus content.

So, do you need to stick around after Ferrari?

Keep reading to find out if you need to wait for a post-credits scene…

We can confirm that NO, there is no post-credits scene during the movie Ferrari, so feel free to leave the theater right when the movie ends without having to worry about missing anything.

Here is the movie synopsis: “It is the summer of 1957. Behind the spectacle of Formula 1, ex-racer Enzo Ferrari is in crisis. Bankruptcy threatens the factory he and his wife, Laura built from nothing ten years earlier. Their volatile marriage has been battered by the loss of their son, Dino a year earlier. Ferrari struggles to acknowledge his son Piero with Lina Lardi. Meanwhile, his drivers’ passion to win pushes them to the edge as they launch into the treacherous 1,000-mile race across Italy, the Mille Miglia.”

