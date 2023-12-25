Is There a 'The Color Purple' (2023) End Credits Scene? Details Revealed!

The Color Purple is back on the big screen, this time as a movie musical, nearly 40 years after the first movie was released.

Fans who are checking out the movie will likely want to know if they should stick around after the credits for an additional scene. Many movies these days, especially ones that are part of a franchise, will include extra footage at the end to tease future installments or to give audiences some bonus content.

So, do you need to stick around after The Color Purple?

Keep reading to find out if you need to wait for a post-credits scene…

We can confirm that NO, there is no post-credits scene during the movie The Color Purple, so feel free to leave the theater right when the movie ends without having to worry about missing anything.

There’s some original music played during the credits, including songs by Fantasia Barrino and Alicia Keys, so stick around if you want to hear the music!

