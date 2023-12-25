Top Stories
Mon, 25 December 2023 at 4:15 pm

Kyle Richards Reacts to Rumors Estranged Husband Mauricio Umansky Is Dating Anitta

Kyle Richards Reacts to Rumors Estranged Husband Mauricio Umansky Is Dating Anitta

Kyle Richards is reacting to the rumors that her estranged husband Mauricio Umansky is in a relationship with Brazilian singer Anitta.

The rumors started after Mauricio was spotted partying shirtless alongside Anitta and some other friends during the holiday weekend in Aspen, Colo.

Mauricio has also been linked to another person, who he was photographed with during a night out in Aspen.

Kyle has now arrived in Aspen to spend Christmas with Mauricio and their family. She responded to reporters who asked for her opinion on his budding relationship or friendship with Anitta.

“No, that’s not true,” Kyle told the Daily Mail when asked about the Anitta rumors. After being asked if she would be okay with them being a couple, she said that Mauricio is “allowed to do what he wants.”

There have also been rumors about Kyle‘s love life.

Photos: Getty
