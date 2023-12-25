'Oppenheimer' 4K Blu-ray Back In Stock at Amazon, On Sale for 55% Off!

When the movie Oppenheimer was released on 4K Ultra HD + Blu-ray, copies of the movie quickly sold out everywhere!

Well, it might be too late to be a Christmas gift, but the 4K UHD edition of the movie is back in stock on Amazon and it’s on sale.

You can now purchase a 4K copy of the movie for just $22.39. The list price for the movie is currently $27.99, but a $5.60 coupon will be applied to your cart at checkout if you remember to check the box. That’s a savings of 55%!

Keep reading to find out more…

Oppenheimer thrusts audiences into the mind of physicist J. Robert Oppenheimer (Cillian Murphy), whose landmark work on the Manhattan Project created the first atomic bomb.

The movie is expected to be a front-runner at the Oscars in 2024.

Get your copy now on Amazon.

Disclosure: Some products on this site use affiliate links and we may earn commission for any purchase made through the links.