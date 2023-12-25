Top Stories
Taylor Swift Brings Santa Claus to Chiefs Game: Fans Think Man In the Suit Is...

Taylor Swift is spending Christmas Day with her boyfriend Travis Kelce!

The 34-year-old singer was spotted arriving for Travis‘ Christmas Day football game on Monday afternoon (December 25) at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri.

Taylor will be watching the Kansas City Chiefs face off against rivals Las Vegas Raiders and it’s sure to be an exciting game.

While arriving for the game, Taylor was spotted with her parents and a man dressed up as Santa Claus. Fans think they know who is in the suit!

Keep reading to find out more…

Since it’s Christmas, it makes sense for Taylor to be with her family. Both of her parents were spotted heading into the game with her and her brother Austin Swift‘s girlfriend Sydney Ness was also spotted with them.

Fans think this must mean that Austin is the man dressed as Santa!

Austin and Sydney previously went to a Chiefs game with Taylor on October 1.

Taylor and Austin Swift photo

Watch the video of Taylor arriving to the game below!
