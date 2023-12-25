Top Stories
Sophie Turner &amp; Joe Jonas' Family Christmas Plans Revealed in First Holiday Since Divorce

Sophie Turner & Joe Jonas' Family Christmas Plans Revealed in First Holiday Since Divorce

The Top 10 Best Christmas Movies of All Time, Ranked From Lowest to Highest Rotten Tomatoes Score

The Top 10 Best Christmas Movies of All Time, Ranked From Lowest to Highest Rotten Tomatoes Score

Mon, 25 December 2023 at 12:41 am

Taylor Swift Returns to No. 1 on Billboard Chart with '1989 (Taylor's Version),' Ties Record with Elvis Presley

Taylor Swift Returns to No. 1 on Billboard Chart with '1989 (Taylor's Version),' Ties Record with Elvis Presley

Taylor Swift is back in the No. 1 spot on the albums chart!

The 34-year-old songstress’ latest release 1989 (Taylor’s Version) climbed back up the Billboard 200 albums chart for the week of her birthday. This is the fourth non-consecutive week for the re-recorded release, which dropped in October.

In addition, she actually has three albums currently in the Top 10, as Midnights and Lover are sitting at No. 3 and No. 7, respectively, on the chart ending December 21st.

1989 (Taylor’s Version) returning to the top has caused Taylor to tie a record held by Elvis Presley!

Find out more inside…

Taylor‘s latest No. 1 spot marks her 67th week that she has had an album in the top spot on the Billboard 200 chart, tying Elvis for the most weeks a solo artist has spent in the No. 1 spot.

If Taylor stays at No. 1 for the next week, she’ll surpass the “Blue Suede Shoes” crooner!

The Beatles, however, hold the all-time record for any artist holding that spot at 132 weeks.

Congratulations to Taylor Swift on yet another achievement!!
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty
Posted to: Elvis Presley, Music, Taylor Swift