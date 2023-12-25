Taylor Swift Returns to No. 1 on Billboard Chart with '1989 (Taylor's Version),' Ties Record with Elvis Presley

Taylor Swift is back in the No. 1 spot on the albums chart!

The 34-year-old songstress’ latest release 1989 (Taylor’s Version) climbed back up the Billboard 200 albums chart for the week of her birthday. This is the fourth non-consecutive week for the re-recorded release, which dropped in October.

In addition, she actually has three albums currently in the Top 10, as Midnights and Lover are sitting at No. 3 and No. 7, respectively, on the chart ending December 21st.

1989 (Taylor’s Version) returning to the top has caused Taylor to tie a record held by Elvis Presley!

Find out more inside…

Taylor‘s latest No. 1 spot marks her 67th week that she has had an album in the top spot on the Billboard 200 chart, tying Elvis for the most weeks a solo artist has spent in the No. 1 spot.

If Taylor stays at No. 1 for the next week, she’ll surpass the “Blue Suede Shoes” crooner!

The Beatles, however, hold the all-time record for any artist holding that spot at 132 weeks.

Congratulations to Taylor Swift on yet another achievement!!