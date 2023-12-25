The 10 Best Episodes of 'Grey's Anatomy' of All Time, Ranked From Lowest to Highest Audience Score

Grey’s Anatomy is one of television’s most-watched dramas.

The long-running ABC medical drama series has been going strong since its premiere all the way back in March of 2005.

The Shonda Rhimes-created show, which follows the personal and professional lives of surgical interns, residents and doctors, is now the longest-running scripted primetime TV show on ABC, and the longest scripted primetime series by ABC. Most recently, the show announced its upcoming 20th season will air in March 2024, and even spawned a spin-off series, Station 19.

Along the way, there have been some particular standout episodes of the show among fans. We’ve rounded up every IMDb user rating of every episode of Grey’s Anatomy, and found the ten episodes with the highest scores.

Find out the highest rated Grey’s Anatomy episodes of all time…