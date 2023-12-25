Top Stories
Taylor Swift Brings Santa Claus to Chiefs Game: Fans Think Man In the Suit Is...

Inside Kardashian-Jenner Christmas Party 2023: Kim Hosts Winter Wonderland Party for Family &amp; Friends!

Prince William &amp; Kate Middleton Bring All Three Kids to Christmas Day Service for Second Time! (Photos)

Netflix's 20 Best Holiday Films Ranked: What to Watch &amp; What to Skip!

Mon, 25 December 2023 at 2:31 pm

Travis Kelce Shirtless Video from 2017 Goes Viral While Fans Thirst Over Him - Watch Now!

If you want to see Travis Kelce, you’re in luck!

A video from 2017 is going viral thanks to fans thirsting over the football player. The video is from an ESPN feature that Travis did, in which he let fans get a peek inside his spa day.

The video seems Travis getting a “Moroccan Journey” spa treatment. He can be seen laying down shirtless on a massage board while being covered in a “cloud of bubbles.”

“I love bubbles!” Travis said. “It’s a hard feeling to describe.”

When asked what his teammates will think of his spa day, Travis replied, “I don’t know if I can really think of what they’re going to say but I’m pretty sure I’ll hear it. It’s always fun.”

