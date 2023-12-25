Travis Kelce Shirtless Video from 2017 Goes Viral While Fans Thirst Over Him - Watch Now!

If you want to see Travis Kelce, you’re in luck!

A video from 2017 is going viral thanks to fans thirsting over the football player. The video is from an ESPN feature that Travis did, in which he let fans get a peek inside his spa day.

The video seems Travis getting a “Moroccan Journey” spa treatment. He can be seen laying down shirtless on a massage board while being covered in a “cloud of bubbles.”

“I love bubbles!” Travis said. “It’s a hard feeling to describe.”

When asked what his teammates will think of his spa day, Travis replied, “I don’t know if I can really think of what they’re going to say but I’m pretty sure I’ll hear it. It’s always fun.”

