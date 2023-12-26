Beyonce's Childhood Home in Texas Catches Fire on Christmas Day

Beyonce‘s childhood home caught fire early Christmas morning.

On Monday (Dec. 25), the Houston Fire Department responded to a call around 2 in the morning local time at the 42-year-old “Cuff It” entertainer’s childhood on Rosedale Street in the Third Ward of Houston, Texas.

Firefighters were able to extinguish the fire 10 minutes after arriving on the scene. Luckily, the family that lives in the house were able to escape without injury, according to Fox’s Houston affiliate KRIV. The fire’s cause is still under investigation.

Beyonce, her sister Solange, and their parents Tina and Matthew Knowles moved out of the Rosedale Street house in 1986. The house was recently featured in Renaissance: A Film by Beyonce when she drove by it while she was in town for a show amid her world tour over the summer.

Beyonce‘s rep recently shot down a major rumor about the concert movie.