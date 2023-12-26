Top Stories
Kim Kardashian Shares Photos with All 4 Kids from Inside Her Christmas Eve Party

Kim Kardashian Shares Photos with All 4 Kids from Inside Her Christmas Eve Party

Jason Sudeikis &amp; Olivia Wilde's Kids Crash His ESPN Interview in Cute Video

Jason Sudeikis & Olivia Wilde's Kids Crash His ESPN Interview in Cute Video

Bryan Tanaka Confirms Split With Mariah Carey After 7 Years, Makes His First Statement

Bryan Tanaka Confirms Split With Mariah Carey After 7 Years, Makes His First Statement

Dominic West Reveals Why Prince Harry Stopped Speaking to Him

Dominic West Reveals Why Prince Harry Stopped Speaking to Him

Tue, 26 December 2023 at 9:30 pm

Beyonce's Childhood Home in Texas Catches Fire on Christmas Day

Beyonce's Childhood Home in Texas Catches Fire on Christmas Day

Beyonce‘s childhood home caught fire early Christmas morning.

On Monday (Dec. 25), the Houston Fire Department responded to a call around 2 in the morning local time at the 42-year-old “Cuff It” entertainer’s childhood on Rosedale Street in the Third Ward of Houston, Texas.

Keep reading to find out more…

Firefighters were able to extinguish the fire 10 minutes after arriving on the scene. Luckily, the family that lives in the house were able to escape without injury, according to Fox’s Houston affiliate KRIV. The fire’s cause is still under investigation.

Beyonce, her sister Solange, and their parents Tina and Matthew Knowles moved out of the Rosedale Street house in 1986. The house was recently featured in Renaissance: A Film by Beyonce when she drove by it while she was in town for a show amid her world tour over the summer.

Beyonce‘s rep recently shot down a major rumor about the concert movie.
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty Images
Posted to: Beyonce Knowles