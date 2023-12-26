Broadway's Original Celie Actress, LaChanze, Calls Out Movie Producers; Wants Royalty Fee for Lyrics She Added

LaChanze is the first actress to play the role of Celie in the musical version of The Color Purple and she now has a message for the movie’s producers.

The 62-year-old actress won a Tony Award in 2006 for Best Actress in a Musical for her work in the original production of The Color Purple. Fantasia Barrino, who is playing Celie in the movie, later took over the role six months after LaChanze left the show.

LaChanze took to Twitter on Tuesday (December 26) to share her thoughts on the movie and to make a demand from the producers.

Keep reading to find out more…

She said, “I am getting a lot of DM’s and posts about why I’ve been left out of the press as the original Celie in the @TheColorPurple (musical). I am thrilled for the movie’s success! Happy for all involved. However, I do want my royalty fee for the lyrics I added to ‘I’M HERE’. 💜”

Listen to Fantasia‘s version of the song “I’m Here.”

The movie blew away expectations on its opening day and went to number one at the box office!