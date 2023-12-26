Flavor Flav Denies There Was Ever Beef with Chuck D, Says Public Enemy Never Split Up

Flavor Flav is speaking out in response to the suggestions that he was previously in a feud with Public Enemy group member Chuck D.

The rappers are currently getting ready for the release of their new song “Everywhere Man” and Flav opened up to TMZ about the Public Enemy reunion.

Flav is also making sure that fans aware that Public Enemy never broke up, they were just on a long break.

Keep reading to find out more…

“A lot of people been asking me, ‘When is Public Enemy going to reunite?’ We never broke up to reunite. We just took a long break,” he told TMZ.

Flav added that there was “never really was beefing” between him and Chuck D.

“There wasn’t no beef,” he said. “I love my partner, man. And I know he loves me, too. You know what I’m saying? Sometimes, you know, you don’t see eye to eye on everything. One thing about me and Chuck, we always manage to pull it back together to see eye to eye and to keep moving forward.”

Public Enemy performed together for the first time in over five years back in September.