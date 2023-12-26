Gerard Butler Was Spotted Leaving L.A. Right Before Christmas

It looks like Gerard Butler spent Christmas outside of Los Angeles this year.

The 54-year-old actor was spotted heading into LAX Airport to catch a flight out of town on Sunday afternoon (December 24), right in the middle of the holiday rush.

It’s unclear if Gerard was traveling with anyone or if he was alone. It’s been a while since he has been spotted out in public with longtime girlfriend Morgan Brown.

Gerard was recently spotted filming the upcoming movie In the Hand of Dante in Italy. He’s working with director Julian Schnabel for the film and we have photos of them chatting on set.

Here’s the synopsis, from Amazon: “Deep inside the Vatican library, a priest discovers the rarest and most valuable art object ever found: the manuscript of The Divine Comedy, written in Dante’s own hand. Via Sicily, the manuscript makes its way from the priest to a mob boss in New York City, where a writer named Nick Tosches is called to authenticate the prize. For this writer, the temptation is too great: he steals the manuscript in a last-chance bid to have it all. Some will find it offensive; others will declare it transcendent; it is certain to be the most ragingly debated novel of the decade.”