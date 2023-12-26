Kanye West Apologizes to Jewish Community for 'Unplanned Outburst'

Kanye West has issued an apology to the Jewish community for an “unplanned outburst.”

In a post to his Instagram account, he shared a post written entirely in Hebrew. The Jerusalem Post translated the text, and we have the full version in English.

Kanye wrote, “I sincerely apologize to the Jewish community for my unplanned outburst caused by my words or actions, it was not my intention to hurt or disrespect, and I deeply regret any pain I may have caused. I am committed to starting with myself and learning from this experience to ensure greater sensitivity and understanding in the future. Your forgiveness is important to me and I am committed to making amends and promoting unity.”

Kanye was banned from Twitter for antisemitism last year after saying he would go “death con 3 on Jewish people.” He was later asked if he wished harm on Jewish people.

He also made some disturbing comments about Hitler and the Nazi party.