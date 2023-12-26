Kanye West Spends Christmas at Lakers Game with His Kids Before Apologizing to Jewish Community

Kanye West is spending Christmas day with his kids.

The 46-year-old “Flashing Lights” rapper was seen wearing a blue sweatshirt over his head paired with a black leather trenchcoat as he arrived at the Los Angeles Lakers game on Monday (December 25) at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles.

Kanye attended the game with his kids – daughter North, 10, and sons Saint, 8, and Psalm, 4 – along with wife Bianca Censori, as seen in photos published by Page Six. Kanye‘s daughter Chicago, 5, was not seen in any of the photos.

Later that night, Kanye shared a post in Hebrew where he apologized to the Jewish community for his “unplanned outburst.”

If you missed it, Kanye‘s ex-wife Kim Kardashian shared a ton of photos from inside her family’s annual Christmas Eve party!