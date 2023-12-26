Top Stories
Kim Kardashian Shares Photos with All 4 Kids from Inside Her Christmas Eve Party

Kim Kardashian Shares Photos with All 4 Kids from Inside Her Christmas Eve Party

Jason Sudeikis &amp; Olivia Wilde's Kids Crash His ESPN Interview in Cute Video

Jason Sudeikis & Olivia Wilde's Kids Crash His ESPN Interview in Cute Video

Bryan Tanaka Confirms Split With Mariah Carey After 7 Years, Makes His First Statement

Bryan Tanaka Confirms Split With Mariah Carey After 7 Years, Makes His First Statement

Dominic West Reveals Why Prince Harry Stopped Speaking to Him

Dominic West Reveals Why Prince Harry Stopped Speaking to Him

Tue, 26 December 2023 at 9:50 pm

Kanye West Spends Christmas at Lakers Game with His Kids Before Apologizing to Jewish Community

Kanye West Spends Christmas at Lakers Game with His Kids Before Apologizing to Jewish Community

Kanye West is spending Christmas day with his kids.

The 46-year-old “Flashing Lights” rapper was seen wearing a blue sweatshirt over his head paired with a black leather trenchcoat as he arrived at the Los Angeles Lakers game on Monday (December 25) at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles.

Kanye attended the game with his kids – daughter North, 10, and sons Saint, 8, and Psalm, 4 – along with wife Bianca Censori, as seen in photos published by Page Six. Kanye‘s daughter Chicago, 5, was not seen in any of the photos.

Keep reading to find out more…

Later that night, Kanye shared a post in Hebrew where he apologized to the Jewish community for his “unplanned outburst.”

If you missed it, Kanye‘s ex-wife Kim Kardashian shared a ton of photos from inside her family’s annual Christmas Eve party!
Just Jared on Facebook
kanye west spends christmas at lakers game with kids 01
kanye west spends christmas at lakers game with kids 02
kanye west spends christmas at lakers game with kids 03
kanye west spends christmas at lakers game with kids 04
kanye west spends christmas at lakers game with kids 05

Photos: Backgrid USA
Posted to: Kanye West