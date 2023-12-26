Ken Jennings Breaks Silence About Mayim Bialik's 'Jeopardy!' Exit

Ken Jennings is speaking out for the first time about Jeopardy! co-star Mayim Bialik‘s exit from the show.

The 49-year-old host of the show got candid in an interview about the 48-year-old Big Bang Theory alum’s departure from the series, which was announced ealier in December.

“It took me off guard, because I loved working with my Mayim and I’m gonna miss her. I can’t speak to her decision-making process or her opinions about it,” he told THR.

“But on my end, I’m just a fan of Jeopardy! and I’m always delighted to host when they call upon me. I just feel extremely lucky to have even been considered for this job as a non-broadcaster.”

“It’s kind of a weird thing to try to bring back an ex-contestant to host, and I’ve obviously been learning as I go. But I loved growing up with Jeopardy! where Alex [Trebek] was the host of that show for almost 38 years, and people just kind of felt like he was part of their family, and it’s impossible to fill those shoes. But it’s such an honor and and hopefully I look forward to 37 more years of doing it, when I’ll be a very, very old man,” he added.

