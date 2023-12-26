Lee Sun-kyun Dead - 'Parasite' Actor Dies at Age 48 in Apparent Suicide

Lee Sun-kyun has sadly passed away.

The South Korean actor, best known for his role in the Oscar-winning movie Parasite, was found dead in an apparent suicide on Wednesday (December 27) in Seoul, South Korea. He was 48-years-old.

According to The Korea Times, a man in his 40s was found unconscious in a car at a park in Seoul at around 10:30am. After arriving on the scene, police were able to identify him as Lee. In the passenger seat was a charcoal briquette.

“As he was pronounced dead, he wasn’t taken to hospital,” an official shared.

Earlier that morning, police received a report that Lee left home after writing a memo, which appeared to be a suicide note, and his car was gone.

Lee had recently been under investigation on suspicions of using marijuana and other illegal drugs at the home of a hostess, who works at a high-end bar in Seoul’s Gangnam district, on multiple occasions since early this year.

He had gone through three rounds of police questioning during which he claimed that he was tricked by the hostess into taking the drugs and alleged that he did not know what he was taking.

He also submitted a polygraph test request to further claim his innocence.

Lee is survived by his wife Jeon Hye-jin and their two sons.

Our thoughts are with Lee Sun-kyun‘s loved ones during this difficult time. RIP.