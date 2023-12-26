Top Stories
Kanye West Apologizes to Jewish Community for 'Unplanned Outburst'

Ken Jennings Breaks Silence About Mayim Bialik's 'Jeopardy!' Exit

10 'Hunger Games' Set Secrets Revealed, Including Jennifer Lawrence's Major Pay Raise &amp; the Scene She Hated

Netflix Cancels 15 TV Shows in 2023, Announces 7 Are Ending in 2024

Tue, 26 December 2023 at 10:28 am

Netflix Cancels 15 TV Shows in 2023, Announces 7 Are Ending in 2024

Netflix Cancels 15 TV Shows in 2023, Announces 7 Are Ending in 2024

It was a very busy year for Netflix in terms of renewals and cancellations, and fans might not be happy about some of the choices made about some fan favorite TV shows.

Throughout 2023, the streamer steadily canceled content. In addition, numerous announcements were made about the fates of some of their biggest hits on the streaming service.

We’ve gathered the full list of every TV show announced to be renewed, but ending recently and every title that has been canceled.

Keep reading for the full recap from Netflix…

