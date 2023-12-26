Top Stories
Kanye West Apologizes to Jewish Community for 'Unplanned Outburst'

Kanye West Apologizes to Jewish Community for 'Unplanned Outburst'

Inside Taylor Swift's Suite at Chiefs' Christmas Game: Who Did She Sit With? Everyone Identified!

Inside Taylor Swift's Suite at Chiefs' Christmas Game: Who Did She Sit With? Everyone Identified!

10 'Hunger Games' Set Secrets Revealed, Including Jennifer Lawrence's Major Pay Raise &amp; the Scene She Hated

10 'Hunger Games' Set Secrets Revealed, Including Jennifer Lawrence's Major Pay Raise & the Scene She Hated

Netflix's 20 Best Holiday Films Ranked: What to Watch &amp; What to Skip!

Netflix's 20 Best Holiday Films Ranked: What to Watch & What to Skip!

Tue, 26 December 2023 at 12:00 am

There's a 'Love Actually' Sequel & You Can Watch It for Free Online!

There's a 'Love Actually' Sequel & You Can Watch It for Free Online!

Fans of the smash-hit 2003 Christmas movie Love Actually might be surprised to learn there’s a second title in the franchise!

Well, it’s actually a “short film” that was recorded for the fundraising event Red Nose Day back in 2017…and we have the stream for you here! It’s titled Red Nose Day Actually.

Keep reading to find out more…

The reunion features a lot of the same cast, including Hugh Grant, Liam Neeson, Colin Firth, Andrew Lincoln, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Keira Knightley, Martine McCutcheon, Bill Nighy, Thomas Brodie Sangster, and Rowan Atkinson, among others.

The short film is set 13 years after the events in Love Actually, and gives an update on quite a few of the characters throughout the film.

Find out why Emma Thompson decided to never rewatch the original film. Hugh Grant also once revealed which Love Actually scene he found excruciating to film.

Hit play on the embed below to watch the short sequel to 2003′s Love Actually, titled Red Nose Day Actually.
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty
Posted to: Love Actually