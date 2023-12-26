There's a 'Love Actually' Sequel & You Can Watch It for Free Online!

Fans of the smash-hit 2003 Christmas movie Love Actually might be surprised to learn there’s a second title in the franchise!

Well, it’s actually a “short film” that was recorded for the fundraising event Red Nose Day back in 2017…and we have the stream for you here! It’s titled Red Nose Day Actually.

The reunion features a lot of the same cast, including Hugh Grant, Liam Neeson, Colin Firth, Andrew Lincoln, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Keira Knightley, Martine McCutcheon, Bill Nighy, Thomas Brodie Sangster, and Rowan Atkinson, among others.

The short film is set 13 years after the events in Love Actually, and gives an update on quite a few of the characters throughout the film.

Hit play on the embed below to watch the short sequel to 2003′s Love Actually, titled Red Nose Day Actually.