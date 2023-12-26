Timothee Chalamet Seemingly Joined Kylie Jenner at Family's Christmas Eve Party, Fans Spot Him in New Photo

Timothee Chalamet spent Christmas Eve with girlfriend Kylie Jenner!

The 28-year-old Wonka star was seen attending the annual Kardashian-Jenner Christmas Eve party on Sunday (December 24), which was hosted by Kim Kardashian this year.

While Timothee and Kylie have been keeping their relationship private for the most part, fans noticed the couple chatting in the background of a photo posted by Kylie‘s sister Kourtney‘s step-son Landon Barker.

Keep reading to find out more…

Landon, 20, shared a series of photos and videos from the party on his Snapchat account.

In a photo of his father Travis Barker, if you look to the right of Travis‘ head, you can see Timothee and Kylie chatting in the background. See for yourself HERE!

The next day, Timothee stepped out for the Lakers game in downtown LA, where his car got a little scuffed up.

Recently, Timothee opened up about his PDA-filled night out at Beyoncé‘s Renaissance World Tour concert with Kylie.

Earlier this month, Kylie and her mom Kris Jenner showed their support for Timothee at the LA premiere of his movie Wonka!