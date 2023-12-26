Timothee Chalamet's Car Gets Banged Up at Christmas Day Lakers Game

Timothee Chalamet probably wasn’t too pleased when he exited the Lakers game on Christmas Day.

The 27-year-old Wonka actor was joined by his dad Marc Chalamet at the Lakers basketball game on Monday afternoon (December 25) at the Staples Center in Los Angeles.

Timothee parked his car at the valet, but it appears that his car got banged up while being parked.

Keep reading to find out more…

TMZ reports that “the valet driver crashed his electric car into a wall, scraping the front driver side of the vehicle.” Photos show the scraps on the front left bumper of the vehicle.

While walking into the arena, Timothee was seen posing for photos with fans.

