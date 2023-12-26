Tony Romo Accidentally Refers to Taylor Swift as Travis Kelce's 'Wife' During Chiefs-Raiders Game

Whoops! Tony Romo made a mistake on-air again, and it’s gone viral.

The 43-year-old former Dallas Cowboys quarterback quickly corrected himself after a funny flub while discussing the Christmas game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Las Vegas Raiders.

ESPN shared a video of Taylor cheering on Travis, as he stated, “And his wife loves it, I mean, girlfriend,” resulting in broadcaster Jim Nantz ribbing him about making the mistake once again.

He previously referred to Taylor as Travis‘ wife during the Buffalo Bills-Chiefs game, saying: “Er, I’m sorry. Girlfriend!” Another commentator humorously added a “Not yet.”

Fans amusingly mocked the slip-up on social media once again, with some suggesting Tony is secretly manifesting the marriage, while others playfully suggest he knows something they don’t.

