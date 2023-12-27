Ana Clara Benevides Cause of Death Confirmed; Taylor Swift Concergoer Died During November 2023 Eras Tour

The autopsy for Ana Clara Benevides, who passed away during Taylor Swift‘s Eras tour concert in Rio de Janeiro earlier this year, has been completed and her cause of death has been confirmed.

She was only 23 years old when she passed away. Conditions inside the concert venue were reported to be horrific at around 105 degrees Fahrenheit. Taylor, who’s concert lasts for hours, appeared to have trouble breathing at one point that was caught on camera in a scary video.

According to the Rio Forensic Medical Institute, Ana Clara passed away from cardiorespiratory arrest brought on by the heat exposure. The autopsy report noted that substance abuse did not play any role, and she did not have pre-existing conditions, Page Six noted.

Our continued thoughts are with Ana Clara‘s family and loved ones.