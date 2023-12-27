Ariana Grande Seemingly Confirms 'AG7' Is Done, Will Release in 2024

Ariana Grande is sharing another update on her next album, AG7!

The 30-year-old “No Tears Left to Cry” singer has been teasing fans by sharing photos and muted videos in the studio working on new music during her down time before going back to finish filming Wicked.

Ariana‘s latest post seemed to confirm that the album is finished and will be out next year, and through tears and laughter, shared how she’s feeling about working on the album.

“see you next year ♡” she captioned a post.

In the last video of the slideshow, Ariana can be seen lying on a couch under a blanket with her back facing the camera and as she’s laughing, the person behind the camera says, “Describe exactly what you’re feeling right now. Just tell me exactly how you feel.”

“In what way?” she says.

“Just general, like, what’s going on in your life right now? Are you tired? Have you been working hard? Is this the almost last day of the album?” he responds.

“I’m so tired! I’m so happy and grateful. I also feel like I weigh 3,000 tons. Like, the idea of moving is impossible. I can’t fathom,” she says through laughter.

Ariana even shared a cute video of her mom dancing to the new music!

Just last week, Ariana seemingly filmed a music video for one of the new songs. She also responded to requests for music snippets…

Earlier in December, it was revealed that Ariana signed with a new manager after parting ways with longtime manager Scooter Braun several months prior.