Glen Powell Credits Sydney Sweeney for Fueling Those Dating Rumors Amid 'Anyone But You' Press Tour

Glen Powell is opening up about the chemistry between him and Anyone But You co-star Sydney Sweeney and how dating rumors surfaced after their first promotional appearance for the movie.

The two actors attended CinemaCon in Las Vegas back in April 2023, right after filming wrapped on the rom-com. Fans immediately noticed how the actors looked like a couple and then days later, Glen‘s split from girlfriend Gigi Paris was confirmed.

While chatting with Business Insider, Glen was asked about that press appearance. The interviewer said, “since seeing the movie, I feel you guys decided, like in the movie, to act like you two were a couple.”

Keep reading to find out more…

Glen responded, “I’ll pretty much give Sydney all the credit for this. I don’t have the mental capacity to pull anything like this off, but she’s very smart. She’s very smart. And look, Sydney and I do have authentic chemistry — I had such a wonderful journey with her on this thing. But in terms of actual dating and actually being together? [Laughs.]”

Glen was asked if the on-stage chemistry in Las Vegas caused headaches for him.

“Well, look, the only reason it made things harder for me to lean into that stuff was that I was going through a very real breakup amidst a promotional tour. I was with someone that I really loved and cared about and was trying to kind of make sense of a lot of stuff,” Glen responded. “It was a lot easier for Sydney to lean into something like that because she’s in a very committed and wonderful relationship and she’s very happy. So it was a little harder for me.”

Sydney recently made some rare comments about her fiance.

Browse through the gallery to see photos from the Vegas appearance…