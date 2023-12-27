Glen Powell Talks New 'Twisters' Movie, Says It's Not a Sequel or Continuation of Original 'Twister'

Glen Powell is opening up about his upcoming movie Twisters!

The 35-year-old actor is one of the stars of the new film, which was first revealed to be in the works back in 2020.

While the plot of the movie was previously said to be focusing on Helen Hunt and Bill Paxton‘s characters on the brink of a divorce, then it was noted it would focus on their daughter who has caught the storm chasing bug.

However, Glen is now sharing that the new movie is fully it’s own story.

Keep reading to find out more…

“It’s definitely not a reboot. We’re not trying to recreate the story from the first one,” Glen shared with Vogue. “It’s a completely original story. There are no characters from the original movie back, so it’s not really a continuation. It’s just its own standalone story in the modern-day.”

“I don’t think anyone has brought up this movie in forever, but talking to people, they’re like, ‘That was one of my favorite movies growing up. That movie terrified me,’” he continued.

“When I was working on Top Gun, [Tom] Cruise brought up a really interesting thing, where he’s like, ‘If you want to make movies of a certain size and scope and scale, you have to figure out what can connect with everyone around the world in every territory,’” Glen added. “And humans versus weather is a very universal idea—how powerless we really are in the face of these cataclysmic forces.”

If you missed it, check out which other stars are joining Glen in the new Twisters movie!

Glen recently revealed he’s working on a Broadway musical with a former collaborator…