Gypsy Rose Blanchard Release Details: Prison Source Explains Why It's All Being Kept Secret

Gypsy Rose Blanchard‘s 10-year prison sentence is coming to an end and she’s being released this week, though she’s getting out three years earlier than expected!

The 32-year-old is getting out of jail on Thursday (December 28), but the details surrounding her release are being kept secret and a prison source is explaining why.

The real-life subject of Hulu’s The Act has been in prison for eight years after being convicted of her mother’s murder in 2016.

Gypsy Rose was the victim of Munchausen syndrome by proxy after her mother Dee Dee Blanchard fabricated her medical records and made it appear as if she suffered from a long list of medical issues. She was given medications and underwent medical procedures in which she suffered for years.

Dee Dee was found dead from stab wounds in 2015 and Gypsy Rose was convicted of second-degree murder. She confessed that she encouraged her boyfriend, who she met online, to kill her mother.

So, what do we know about her release?

Gypsy Rose is being held at Chillicothe Correctional Center in Chillicothe, MO.

Karen Pojmann, Communications Director for the Missouri Department of Corrections, told TMZ that “no one will be allowed on the premises for Gypsy’s upcoming release, which means no media, fans or spectators.”

The prison will not announce the time of Gypsy Rose‘s release in an effort to keep her release private. TMZ says “she’s not interested in talking to media during her exit” and that she wants the release to “be super low-key.”

Gypsy Rose did just give an interview though and her New Year’s Eve plans were also revealed.