Kevin Hart Sues YouTuber Tasha K, Claims He Was Extorted With 'Defamatory' Interview

Kevin Hart is taking legal action against Tasha K (real name Latasha Kebe), a YouTuber who conducted an interview with one of his former assistants.

The 41-year-old comedian and actor is suing the controversial content creator and his former assistant Miesha Shakes for extortion and invasion of privacy after an interview about him was released.

Court documents include additional details about the lawsuit.

The interview in question was billed as the one “that Kevin Hart will WISH NEVER CAME OUT” when it was shared on Instagram earlier this week. In it, Miesha made a variety of allegations about her former boss’ private life.

According to People, Kevin‘s lawsuit alleges that he was extorted by someone “affiliated with Kebe” before the interview was released. It was demanded that he pay $250,000 to stop its publication.

Kevin reportedly took steps to stop the interview from being published as he had an NDA with Miesha but was unsuccessful. His lawsuit alleges that the conversation “included false and defamatory statements regarding Hart and certain legal disputes in which he had been involved.”

He is also going after Miesha for breaking the NDA they had. Tasha is on the line for “intentional interference with contractual relations.

The actor is not the first to file a lawsuit against Tasha. Cardi B won a multi-million dollar lawsuit against her in early 2022 and has spoken candidly about the negative effect one of the creator’s interviews had on her life.

Despite being sued, Tasha encouraged people to watch her interview with Miesha in a statement shared with People.

