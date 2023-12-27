Kit Harington Explains What It's Really Like Having a Birthday Right After Christmas (He Hates It)

Yesterday was Kit Harington‘s birthday and he turned 37 years old!

While normally, one’s birthday is quite a celebratory occasion, Kit has spoken in the past about the woes of having a birthday fall on the day Christmas Day.

Needless to say, the Game of Thrones actor is not pleased with his date of birth!

“It’s always the same…my whole family just descends on my birthday and I get no attention. So I always end up getting really grumpy and selfish on my birthday. It’s always the same,” Kit said to W magazine.

“They get worse each year, I find,” Kit said about getting gifts on his birthday after Christmas.

“I just don’t get enough attention,” he joked.

We hope Kit had a wonderful birthday this year!!!