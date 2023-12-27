Kyle Richards Reveals Her Weight Right Now & What She Weighed in 2022

Kyle Richards is revealing the weight she is at right now after denying she’s used Ozempic.

The 54-year-old Real Housewives star reveals she takes care of her mental health, exercises, and eats a specific way.

Keep reading to find out more…

Kyle told Us Weekly, “I don’t want to lose any more weight. I’m five-foot-two, and the heaviest I ever was was 132 [pounds], which I believe was after my trip to Europe. Now it’s settled at 117.”

Kyle explained, “I had a breast reduction [in 2022], and I wasn’t able to work out for eight weeks. At the time, I was on vacation in Europe, eating pasta and drinking wine and cocktails. By the end of the trip, I didn’t recognize myself. I had also just lost my best friend to suicide, and I wasn’t taking care of myself. And [it was] making me feel more depressed. So after we left, I said, ‘That’s it. I’m not going to have bad carbs — no sugar, no pasta, no bread, no alcohol. And I’m going to work out every single day.’”

About how she eats, she explained, “Breakfast is either a protein shake with a banana or oatmeal with berries. For a snack, I like apples and peanut butter or string cheese. I eat raw nuts when I want something crunchy or a healthy popcorn. Lunch is chicken or grilled fish on salad. At night, I eat a lot of salmon, halibut, chicken paillard with arugula and lemon. I like eating at home so I know what’s going into my food.”

“When I was younger, I used to work out to lose weight,” she shared. “Now it’s for me — first and foremost, my mental health. The fact that it makes me look good is just a bonus.”